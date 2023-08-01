Zendaya Mourns Passing Of “Euphoria” Co-Star Angus Cloud

Zendaya broke her silence on the tragic passing of her Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud, on Instagram, Tuesday. In doing so, she labeled the late 25-year-old her “brother” and described him as someone who “could light up any room they entered.”

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Read More: Angus Cloud Dead At 25, “Euphoria” Actor Buried Father Just One Week Before

Zendaya With Angus Cloud At A Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.” She concluded: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud passed away on Monday, a week after burying his late father. In a statement announcing his death, Cloud’s family admitted he had “intensely struggled” with the loss. They wrote: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Zendaya Breaks Silence On Angus Cloud’s Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya is far from the only person to speak out on Cloud’s passing. Over the last day, Drake, Chloe Bailey, and more mourned the loss on social media.

Read More: Drake, Chloe Bailey & More Mourn Loss Of “Euphoria” Star Angus Cloud

[Via]