Zendaya
- RelationshipsTom Holland Dismisses Zendaya Breakup RumorsHolland responded by showing his Marvel co-star love on social media.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Wanted To Audition For Disney So He Could "Push Up On Zendaya"Kodak Black addresses the viral Nickelodeon audition video. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Does "Spiderman" Skit With Zendaya Lookalike: WatchCenat certainly knows how to stun his audience.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureZendaya Hits Paris Fashion Week In A Cheeky Unzipped White DressZendaya looked expectedly stunning at Paris Fashion week.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearZendaya Proves She Only Grows More Beautiful With Age In Revealing Birthday Outfit: PhotosSome of the most stylish celebs are Virgos, it seems.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture7 Child Actors Who Became Hollywood SuperstarsFrom Raven-Symoné, to Keke “Keep-A-Bag” Palmer!By Demi Phillips
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are VirgosIt's Virgo season! Check out some famous Virgos, from the King of Pop to Queen Bey!By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsZendaya Discusses Dealing With Publicity In Tom Holland RelationshipZendaya recently opened up about "protecting the peace" in her relationship with Tom Holland.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureZendaya Mourns Passing Of "Euphoria" Co-Star Angus CloudZendaya says that she'll "cherish every moment" she had with Angus Cloud.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTom Holland And Zendaya Spotted At Beyonce Concert In PolandThe "Spider-Man" couple headed to Warsaw for the Renaissance Tour.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureZendaya's New Movie "Challengers": What We KnowThe upcoming sports comedy-drama sees the Emmy winner wrapped up in a love triangle. By Demi Phillips
- SportsZendaya's Raunchy "Challengers" Trailer Has Fans Going WildThings are getting steamy in this tennis-centric romance.By Ben Mock
- TV2023 BET Awards: Best Actress NomineesThe tight race to crown the Best Actress begins. By Demi Phillips