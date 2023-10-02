Zendaya Hits Paris Fashion Week In A Cheeky Unzipped White Dress

Unsurprisingly, celebrities have shown out in spades for Paris Fashion Week. That was also the case at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring/summer 2024 show. But even among celebs donning glamorous outfits, Zendaya tends to steal the show. She got attention from all corners of the internet for her cheeky white dress with a zipper kept playfully far down. She paired it with some white pumps that altogether added up into a flawless fit.

Zendaya also took to Instagram to share some pics of the fit and people quickly began losing their minds. Across two different posts showing off her dress, she amassed over 6 million likes in just a few hours. Celebrities also turned up in bulk to praise her in the comments. Troye Sivan, Halle Bailey, Odell Beckham Jr., Victoria Money, Naomi Campbell, and many others shared their love for her look. Beyond the celebs, hundreds of thousands of fans took to the comments to loft praise onto the multi-talented celeb. Check out the post and all the fan responses below.

Zendaya Stuns At The Louis Vuitton Show

Zendaya is no stranger to incredible looks either. Last month she celebrated her birthday with some gorgeous Instagram pics. Her photo dump included a gorgeous Collina Strada-designed look with a glittering bra and flowing skirt. As she often does she kept it pretty brief with the caption sharing only the emoji of her astrology sign.

Zendaya also stars in one of the biggest shows of the decade so far, HBO's Euphoria. The entire cast of the show was struck by the shocking news of castmate Angus Cloud's passing back in August. Tributes for Cloud came from across the entire spectrum of popular culture with some of the most heartfelt coming from his Euphoria cast members. Zendaya's tribute mentioned that she would always "cherish every moment" they spent together. What do you think of Zendaya's revealing white dress at the Louis Vuitton show? Let us know in the comment section below.

