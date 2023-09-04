Zendaya Proves She Only Grows More Beautiful With Age In Revealing Birthday Outfit: Photos

Zendaya is laps ahead of most other 27-year-olds in terms of her career growth, but still, that doesn’t mean the Euphoria actress won’t celebrate her birthday with a customary thirst trap. Like many women love to do, she took to Instagram over the weekend to show off not only her iconic sense of style but also her slim, elegant figure in a micro-bra covered in diamonds. Though certainly scandalous on its own, Zendaya (likely with the help of stylist Law Roach) turned the NSFW look into one of pure elegance, with the starlet’s chest and midsection showing between a long skirt and a tie-front top designed by Collina Strada that left her front almost fully exposed.

The only caption the Spider-Man actress provided was the Virgo emoji, but we already knew the posts were to commemorate her birthday after seeing Tom Holland’s tribute to his co-star and girlfriend. Speaking of the British actor, he was unsurprisingly the first person to show love to Zendaya under her stunning snapshots. Considering she has 184M followers, this is a pretty impressive feat. “First,” Holland proudly wrote, bragging to the world about his relentless dedication to the former Disney actress.

Zendaya Celebrates Another Beautiful Birthday

On her actual birthday, Zendaya put up a smiley childhood photo with a caption reflecting on recent lessons. “Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love,” the Oakland native wrote.

“Your kind words and constant support mean everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27💕,” Z concluded. In the comments, friends like Lori Harvey, Bella Thorne, and Alexa Demie all dropped by to send their greetings, not to mention the thousands of fans.

27 and Glowing

