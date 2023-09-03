Social Media Roasts Tom Holland For His Zendaya Birthday Post

Zendaya turned 27 last week, and her boyfriend Tom Holland took to social media to celebrate. He posted a goofy photo of the actress, showing her posing in some snorkeling gear. “My birthday girl,” he captioned the post. It’s clear that Zendaya stuns with or without a snorkel, however, social media users were not about to let the post slide. Many are noting that he could have found a far more flattering image of the star to post, and calling him out.

“Typical bf,” one Twitter user writes. “Out of all the gorgeous pics of her that exist, he chooses the goofiest one to post.” Another says, “Bro did her dirty.” Despite some commenters feeling as though he could have done better with the birthday post, others claim that it’s a sign of a solid relationship. “Every good boyfriend posts terrible pictures of you on important days,” one fan notes. “There’s science behind it.” Regardless, it’s clear that the post was all in good fun, and the duo appeared to have a great time on their snorkeling excursion.

Zendaya Turns 27

Tom Holland shares new photo of Zendaya in honor of her birthday:



“My birthday girl 😍” pic.twitter.com/Bd8ICuur9J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

Zendaya took to social media the day after her birthday, thanking fans for their heartfelt birthday wishes. “Came on here just to reiterate how grateful I am for all of you,” she wrote. “Still reading your beautiful bday messages.” The Euphoria star added, “Thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27.”

In an interview at the end of last month, Zendaya touched on what it’s like to deal with fame amid her relationship with Tom Holland. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she shared. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and updates on Tom Holland and Zendaya.

