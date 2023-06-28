The Renaissance World Tour concludes its European leg tonight (June 28) with a show at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. The second show in the Polish capital, the stop marks the end of a monumental journey that has taken Beyoncé across much of Western Europe.

There have been many memorable moments on the tour so far. In Frankfurt, Beyoncé had the crowd wish her sister Solange a happy birthday. Meanwhile, a quick-thinking dancer prevented the music superstar from flashing the crowd in Hamburg. Furthermore, many celebrities have been spotted at shows across Europe. Kylie Jenner was spotted at a tour stop in Paris. Now the power couple of Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen vibing to Queen Bey.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Sing Along To “Love On Top”

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥹🥹#RenaissanceWorldTour 🇵🇱🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/xLyxkxaUFi — ariannea (@ariannea_minaj) June 27, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been going strong for many years. They first met on the set of the Marvel Spider-Man films and have been an item ever since. They are often seen out and about together. Most recently, the pair were spotted taking in an NBA playoff game between the Warriors and Lakers. However, it appears that the couple has taken date night international this time around. In fact, they appear to have traveled nearly 6000 miles for their night out.

Video from Beyoncé’s first show in Warsaw on June 27 shows Tom Holland and Zendaya dancing and singing along to “Love On Top” towards the back of one section of the crowd. The clip was uploaded to Twitter with the caption “TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥹🥹.” After the June 28 show, Beyoncé remains off the stage until July 8. That sees the start of the tour’s North American leg in Toronto. What has been your favorite moment of teh Renaissance Tour so far? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, follow us for all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

