When an artist embarks on a tour, mistakes are sure to happen – even if that artist is Beyonce. So far the 41-year-old’s RENAISSANCE World Tour has been running relatively smoothly, though we have seen some eyebrow-raising moments as of late. In Amsterdam, Queen B looked noticeably angry when the production crew seemingly missed their cue to help her off her giant horse. At the time Twitter users joked about someone being fired after the incident, and from the look on the “Halo” singer’s face at the time, we wouldn’t be surprised if they were right.

Things seemed to be going better when Beyonce reached Germany, but as Page Six reports, she nearly suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction while performing in a hot pink dress. As she sang a fan favourite from her new album, “BREAK MY SOUL,” one of the Houston native’s longtime dancers noticed she was unconsciously preparing to flash her audience as the strap on her outfit began to slip. The performer has been identified as one of the Les Twins (consisting of Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois), and he chivalrously shielded Bey from the crowd as she made any necessary adjustments.

Read More: Beyonce Left Unimpressed By “RENAISSANCE” Tour Team’s Major Fail In Amsterdam: Video

Beyonce Smoothly Saved from Near Mishap

As the video continues to gain traction on TikTok, the dancer is receiving immense praise for how he handled the situation. “Not the twins protecting her twins,” one person quipped. “He secured his spot on the next tour,” and “Those twins been with her a long time. I know she loves them,” others wrote. While this is the most major wardrobe malfunction we’ve seen on the RENAISSANCE Tour so far, cameras also caught Bey nearly losing her headpiece during “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” recently.

Amid her many tour stops in Europe this month, Beyonce found time to visit Pharrell Williams in Paris as he was making his Louis Vuitton menswear debut. Others in attendance included Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, and ASAP Rocky. Check out some of their designer outfits at the link below, and tap back in later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Beyonce & Jay-Z Support Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut Looking Regal AF

[Via]