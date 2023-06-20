Beyonce may be in the midst of her career’s biggest stadium tour so far, but that doesn’t mean she won’t make time in her schedule to support Pharrell Williams. The mother of three was just one of the many famous faces who sat front row in Paris on Tuesday (June 20) to watch the producer and designer unveil his first collection as the leader of Louis Vuitton’s menswear brand. The job was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, leaving Williams with some serious big shoes to fill. Thankfully, he seems to have pulled off a presentation that’s earning him promising reviews.

Joining Bey at the highly anticipated event was her husband, Jay-Z. The pair – who purchased the most expensive home in California history earlier this spring – looked as regal as ever, the Houston native seemingly putting this past weekend’s on-stage faux pas behind her to focus on Pharrell. As many social media users have pointed out, Beyonce is undoubtedly exhausted after giving it her all on stages across Europe for the past month and looking like a billion dollars in the process. To conceal any tiredness that may appear in her eyes, she shielded them with some of the largest shades we’ve seen her wear.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Make a RENAISSANCE World Tour Pitstop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Other stars who were spotted at the show include Euphoria actress Zendaya, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, and Anitta. Of course, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were there too which we’ve been expecting ever since the Bad Gal appeared in recently released campaign photos for the new collection.

Ahead of the big show, Pharrell markedly shared some of his thoughts on the work he’s done. “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” he humbly told WWD. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honour that every day.”

More Photos and Videos from Pharrell’s First LV Runway

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Beyonce, Jay-Z, and our other favourite stars at the latest Louis Vuitton runway. Are you a fan of Pharrell’s first collection as the brand’s creative director? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Beyoncé taking a video of Pharrell like a proud mom 😂 pic.twitter.com/JP1vdd4k09 — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) June 20, 2023

REALEZA! O momento da chegada de Beyoncé e JAY-Z no desfile da Louis Vuitton, comandada por Pharrell Williams, hoje em Paris. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/T74rYiWNvi — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) June 20, 2023

Beyoncé, Anitta, Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion show today in Paris. pic.twitter.com/5EGjip35BJ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 20, 2023

zendaya, beyonce, jay-z, bernard arnault, asap rocky, and rihanna at the louis vuitton men's spring-summer 2024 show by pharrell williams in paris today pic.twitter.com/phWyzIKRv1 — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) June 20, 2023

