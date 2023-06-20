Pharrell Williams is one of the greatest producers of our generation. Moreover, he is now embarking on a wild journey in the fashion world. He is now the new creative director of Louis Vuitton. Of course, this is a position that Virgil Abloh once held. Overall, there is a lot of pressure to perform, especially when you consider that Pharrell has never had this kind of experience before. It is a completely new position for him, but he is more than eager to show people what he can do.

Today, the renowned artist is in France for Paris Fashion Week. Later tonight, he will be able to show off his very first collection with Louis Vuitton. This new collection is being guided by Nicolas Ghesquière who is the artistic director. That said, while speaking to WWD, Pharrell expressed his excitement for the new role and new collection. “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” Pharrell Williams explained. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”

Pharrell Williams Speaks

While this is an exciting time for the artist, there are those who are doubting he can do the job. His experience in a role like this one is almost non-existent. However, he is still confident that he can surprise a lot of people. “I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I also didn’t go to Juilliard either in music and I mean, we see how that turned out,” Pharrell said. “It’s cool. That’s a very fair observation. But neither did Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was self-taught. I mean, he’s the GOAT, right? I only aspire to express myself.”

Pharrell has always been someone who has embedded himself in fashion. Whether it be BAPE, Adidas, or Billionaire Boys Club, Pharrell is someone who has dabbled in everything. Hopefully, he is able to have a successful run with Louis Vuitton, a historic brand that has been around for decades. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world and beyond.

