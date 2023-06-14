Daft Punk broke the hearts of dance music fans everywhere when they announced their break-up as a duo. Last month, they dropped the 10th anniversary edition of their final album Random Access Memories. Accompanying the release is a series of documentary shorts highlighting how some of the album’s collaborations came to be. Episode 4 of the series was all about Pharrell who collaborated with Daft Punk on their smash hit “Get Lucky.”

In the video, Pharrell tells a series of stories about meeting the duo, who he refers to as “the robots.” They first met at a party thrown by Madonna where Pharrell expressed his interest in working with them. Pharrell meets them in Paris while they’re working on new material and expresses his love for Nile Rogers. Coincidentally, Daft Punk had already recruited Rogers to play on one of their songs. The track ultimately became a full collaboration between the four that resulted in the Grammy-winning mega-hit “Get Lucky.”

Pharrell Talks Working With Daft Punk

Back in February, Pharrell was announced as the head designer of Louis Vitton’s Men’s collection. He stepped into the role left by Virgil Abloh who passed away in 2021. Last month, the brand confirmed that the unveiling of his first collection as head designer would take place on June 10th. It will make its debut during the Louie Vitton show at Paris Fashion Week. It follows fashion collaborations Pharrell has made with Adidas in the past. He also created the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club with Nigo.

Pharrell is also rumored to be one of the producers working on Busta Rhymes’ new album. In an Instagram post made by Swizz Beats, the rapper claimed that a number of legendary producers were involved in his new project and cited Pharrell by name. Earlier this year Pharrell featured on the irresistible hip-house song “4EVA” from Amine and Kaytranada. The song served as the lead single for the pair’s joint album KAYTRAMINE which dropped last month. What do you think of Pharrell’s stories about meeting and recording with Daft Punk? Let us know in the comment section below.