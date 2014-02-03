Daft Punk weren't even registered on the site until April 2013, but after recent collaborations with Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, they've certainly earned it. Since their beginnings in the early 90s, the GRAMMY-award-winning "French House" duo have released four studio albums, three remix albums, two live albums, two compilations and a soundtrack. They're perhaps best known for their debut album Homework, which spawned the instantly recognizable single "Around The World", which Kanye later samples to create his own single, "Stronger". Most recently, as far as our reportage goes, they released their new album Random Access Memories (2013), appeared on the cover of VIBE with Pharrell and contributed to Kanye's 2013 album Yeezus. Also, they'll be performing with Pharrell and Stevie Wonder at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Stay tuned, y'all.