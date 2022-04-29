deluxe edition
- MusicKid Cudi Blames His Late Album Release On His LabelHe claims the label was late uploading the project. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Details About "INSANO" Deluxe EditionCudi said the deluxe is like a "whole other album".By Ben Mock
- MixtapesSexyy Red Releases Deluxe Version Of "Hood Hottest Princess"Sexyy Red is back with 11 new tracks.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesDame D.O.L.L.A Adds Five New Tracks With "Don D.O.L.L.A Life Lately Edition"Damian Lillard's longest album is here. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKey Glock Unveils Eight New Tracks On "Glockoma 2 (Deluxe)"The deluxe edition features 8 new tracks.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPharrell Tells The Story Of Meeting Daft PunkPharrell is the most recent collaborator to tell his story of meeting the French house legends.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Teases Deluxe Version Of "Almost Healed"Lil Durk says he's got a deluxe version of "Almost Healed" on the way.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ. Cole Announces 10th Anniversary "Born Sinner" Gold Deluxe Vinyl EditionThe rapper celebrates the 10th anniversary of his second LP with a deluxe edition.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesPopcaan Shares Eight New Songs For "Great Is He (Deluxe)"Popcaan extends the tracklist for "Great Is He" with an additional 8 songs. By Aron A.
- MusicSZA Teases 10 New Songs On "S.O.S" Deluxe As She Kicks Off TourSZA confirms that "S.O.S (Deluxe)" is coming soon. By Aron A.
- MixtapesOliver Tree Drops Deluxe Version Of "Cowboy Tears" AlbumThe indie pop artist's latest offering features 11 new songs added to his album from earlier this year, "Cowboy Tears." By Isaac Fontes
- NewsCurren$y Delivers The Deluxe Cut Of "Spring Clean 2" With Rick Ross, Lloyd Banks & MoreNew songs with Lloyd Banks, Rick Ross, G Perico, and J. Stone have been added to the tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGucci Mane To Drop Deluxe Edition Of 2020 Compilation Album As "So Icy Gang: The Reup"Gucci Mane and his label are adding to their 2020 album By Quam Odunsi
- NewsPost Malone Deals With Betrayal On "Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe)" Track "Hateful"Post Malone battles through an unfaithful relationship on his new track, "Hateful," from the deluxe edition of "Twelve Carat Toothache."By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Dropping "I Never Liked You" Deluxe On Monday: ReportYoung Scooter hints at Future releasing the deluxe edition of "I Never Liked You" in a few days. By Aron A.