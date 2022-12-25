There usually tends to be significantly fewer music releases toward the end of the year, especially around the holidays.

However, Christmas arrived a couple of days early for Olive Tree fans. On Friday (December 23), the 29-year-old dropped off the deluxe version of his album from earlier this year.

The original release, Cowboy Tears, officially arrived in February with 13 tracks, including “Suitcase Full of Cash.” The deluxe version, titled Cowboy Tears Drown the World in a Swimming Pool of Sorrow, features 11 brand-new songs added to the top of the original’s tracklist.

The deluxe gets off to a heated start with the intro, “I Hate You,” on which Tree expresses his new hatred for an ex-best friend. “I hate you, you’re the worst best friend I ever had / So thank you, ’cause nothing else could be that bad / I embraced you, and all you did was stab me in the back / So thank you, ’cause now all I can do is laugh,” he passionately sings on the hook.

For the most part, the production features fun guitar riffs and some light rock drums. However, songs like “Wasteland” are more upbeat and pop-inspired. The common denominator here is the 29-year-old’s unique vocals and expressive lyrics. Furthermore, some of the new tracks are co-produced by Travis Barker. This is certainly evident through the heavy drums present in most of the songs.

As a whole, the album effectively continues the Santa Cruz native’s streak as one of the most outlandish and experimental artists in the pop/indie scene.

As a whole, the album effectively continues the Santa Cruz native's streak as one of the most outlandish and experimental artists in the pop/indie scene.

Cowboy Tears Drown the World in a Swimming Pool of Sorrow Tracklist:

I Hate You Placeholder Mind Control Wasteland Battleship Sunshine Replacement Oxymoron Crash Test Dummy The Exploding Man A-Okay

