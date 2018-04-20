deluxe version
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Tacks On Two New Tracks And Instrumentals To His Terrific 2023 Record "The Patience""2011" and "Perm" are fantastic additons. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesOliver Tree Drops Deluxe Version Of "Cowboy Tears" AlbumThe indie pop artist's latest offering features 11 new songs added to his album from earlier this year, "Cowboy Tears." By Isaac Fontes
- SongsFivio Foreign Locks In With Rvssian For “1 On 3”Fivio Foreign’s latest banger arrives alongside ski mask-clad visuals.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicGunna Announces "WUNNA" Deluxe EditionGunna has not yet revealed the release date for the deluxe edition of his #1 album "WUNNA."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Announces "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" Deluxe Release DateLil Durk shares the release date and cover artwork for the deluxe edition of "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2."By Alex Zidel
- News42 Dugg Reloads "Young & Turnt 2" With The Deluxe Featuring Moneybagg Yo, DeJ Loaf, & More42 Dugg is back with the deluxe edition of "Young & Turnt 2" with Moneybagg Yo, DeJ Loaf, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLucky Daye Drops "Painted (Deluxe Edition)" With Seven New AdditionsLucky Daye release a deluxe edition of his debut album, "Painted," with four new tracks, an extended version of "Ready For Love," a remix of "Roll Some Mo," and a live performance of "Misunderstood."By Lynn S.
- MusicJhené Aiko Announces "Chilombo" Deluxe EditionJhené Aiko announced that the deluxe version of her album, "Chilombo," would be arriving later this month.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Baby Previews New Song Off "My Turn" Deluxe On "Young Money Radio"Lil Baby made an appearance on the inaugural episode of Lil Wayne's "Young Money Radio," where he played a snippet of a new song off "My Turn" deluxe.By Lynn S.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Announces Release Date For "Time Served" DeluxeMoneybagg Yo revealed the official release date for the deluxe edition of his most recent album, "Time Served."By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Wants To Drop Eternal Atake Deluxe This Week, Reveals DetailsLil Uzi Vert promises "Eternal Atake (Deluxe)" is dropping imminently, but he still doesn't know what's up with Playboi Carti. By Noah C
- MusicMac Miller "Circles" Deluxe Version With Two New Songs Gets Release Date"Right" and "Floating" will be added to the deluxe version of Mac Miller's posthumous album, "Circles". By Noah C
- NewsChris Brown's "Indigo" Extended Version Features Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj & MoreThe extended version is 42-songs long.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's "Indigo" Deluxe Version Tracklist Features Tory Lanez & DavidoChris Brown's massive album gets even more gargantuan. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Shares Snippet Of New Song With Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna"Father of 4" deluxe version is on the way.By Aron A.
- NewsPnB Rock & NBA YoungBoy Look Back On Harder Times In "Take My Soul"PnB Rock calls on NBA YoungBoy for the deluxe version of "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Wayne Hops On PnB Rock's Deluxe Track "T-Shirt"PnB Rock keeps the rollout coming with some help from Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Says A "Father Of 4" "Repackage" Is Coming With 4 New SongsOffset joins elite company in retouching his magnum opus, "Father of 4."By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa Backs Out Of "King Of R&B" Talk, Says Next Album Won't Be SingingWiz Khalifa also confirmed "2009" with Curren$y will be out next year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMetro Boomin Releases Instrumental Version Of "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"Get your freestyles ready because Metro Boomin just released all the instrumentals.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTy Dolla $ign's Deluxe Version Of "BH3" Has Six Tracks & A 21 Savage FeatureTy Dolla $ign shares more updates on his upcoming deluxe "Beach House 3."By Chantilly Post
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Announces Deluxe Version Of "Beach House 3"Ty Dolla $ign's coming through with more tracks on May 11th.By Chantilly Post