Lil Baby Shuts Down Rumor He Dissed Gunna On New Album, "Wham"

BY Cole Blake
Birthday Bash 2018
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Rapper Lil Baby and Gunna perform at Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Baby says he's tired of the narrative.

Lil Baby shut down rumors that he intended to diss Gunna on his song, "Runnin’ This Sh*t." On the WHAM deluxe edition track, he raps: “I don’t care what he did, he a rat still / And I said what I said, dont at me.” The lyrics come after Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which has since come to an end. Speaking about the song with Complex for a new cover story, Baby explained that he wasn't referring to anyone specific. “That’s just how I rap," he said. "I hate that they try to make narratives out of sh*t I say. I say what I want to say. If I was speaking on certain people and sh*t, I would say that.”

The latest remarks come after Baby admitted he is no longer friends with Gunna during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, last month. “We don’t got no relationship. Nope,” he confirmed at the time. As for whether he'd be down to collaborate with Gunna ever again, he said: “I don’t see that happening. I don’t know what nobody else will do, but as far as me."

Read More: Lil Baby Appears To Diss Gunna Again On New Song "Running Sh*t"

Lil Baby & Gunna Perform During BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018- Rehearsals - Day 2
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 05: Gunna and Lil Baby perform on stage during BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Rehearsals at The Fillmore Miami Beach on October 5, 2018, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for BET)

Gunna's lawyer, Steve Sadow, recently put out a statement denying the rumors about his client snitching on Young Thug with the plea deal. “I was Gunna’s attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth,” he wrote. “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars.”

Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna

Baby dropped the deluxe version of Wham back on January 10 with several new tracks including "99" (with Future), "Idol," and "My Shawty," in addition to "Runnin’ This Sh*t." Check out Lil Baby's "Runnin’ This Sh*t" below.

