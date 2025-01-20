Young Thug & Gunna Collaboration Leaks Online Amid Rampant Snitching Rumors

A collaboration between Young Thug and Gunna has surfaced online, amid rumors that the two are beefing over Gunna's decision to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The song, "I Went From," seems to date from 2020, prior to their arrest in the case in 2022. Together, the two rap about going from the "trenches" to winning Billboard awards.

The leak comes after the release of Thug's verse on the new Lil Baby song "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber," on which many fans believe he dissed Gunna. "Never associate with a rat," Thug raps without mentioning anyone by name. "Go and get some money, get a pack."

Young Thug & Gunna Attend BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug and Gunna during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The diss rumors comes after Gunna's lawyer, Steve Sadow, came out in defense of his former client on social media, earlier this month. "I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," Sadow posted on Friday, January 3. "This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars."

Young Thug & Gunna Collaboration Surfaces