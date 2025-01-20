Young Thug & Gunna Collaboration Leaks Online Amid Rampant Snitching Rumors

BY Cole Blake 4.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
A song from Young Thug and Gunna that appears to date back to 2020 has surfaced online.

A collaboration between Young Thug and Gunna has surfaced online, amid rumors that the two are beefing over Gunna's decision to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The song, "I Went From," seems to date from 2020, prior to their arrest in the case in 2022. Together, the two rap about going from the "trenches" to winning Billboard awards.

The leak comes after the release of Thug's verse on the new Lil Baby song "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber," on which many fans believe he dissed Gunna. "Never associate with a rat," Thug raps without mentioning anyone by name. "Go and get some money, get a pack."

Read More: Young Thug Appears To Diss "Rat" Gunna On New Song Snippet

Young Thug & Gunna Attend BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug and Gunna during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The diss rumors comes after Gunna's lawyer, Steve Sadow, came out in defense of his former client on social media, earlier this month. "I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," Sadow posted on Friday, January 3. "This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars."

Young Thug & Gunna Collaboration Surfaces

He added: "Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF' SAID." Check out Young Thug and Gunna's "I Went From" below.

Read More: YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne's "Standoffish" Behavior Around Young Thug

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-5 Music Gunna's Lawyer Claims He Did Not Snitch Amid Alleged Young Thug & Lil Baby Disses 2.8K
Birthday Bash 2018 Music Lil Baby Shuts Down Rumor He Dissed Gunna On New Album, "Wham" 3.1K
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Music YSL Co-Founder Defends Gunna From Snitching Allegations 4.2K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Young Thug’s Latest Court Appearance Prompts Weight-Gain Comments From Fans 4.3K