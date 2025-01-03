Young Thug Appears To Diss "Rat" Gunna On New Song Snippet

Wunna can't catch a break.

Young Thug is cooking up. The rapper has been hard at work since his release from jail, and it sounds like fans are about to reap the benefits. Thug has not put out any new music in the months since he was made a free man. He has, however, been teasing pieces of songs via social media. Thursday, January 2 proved to be a huge day for Young Thug fans. He treated fans to not one but two snippets of new songs. The first was a teaser of his Future and Lil Baby collab, "Dum, Dumb and Dumber." The second was an untitled song that came with a blatant diss.

Young Thug posted the second snippet to his Instagram. The rapper can be seen vibing out to the song, which features aggressive bars over a spaced-out instrumental. "Never associate with a rat," Thug raps. "Go and get some money, get a pack." He doesn't mention anybody by name, but the comment section quickly filled up with theories about Gunna. Young Thug and Gunna had a pretty high profile falling out, with many theorizing that Gunna snitched on his YSL boss. The snippet marks the first time Young Thug has spoken about "rats" since his release from jail.

Young Thug Claims To Not Associate With "Rats"

The rapper is not alone is his disdain for an unnamed "rat." Lil Baby, who will feature Young Thug on his new album, WHAM, expressed a similar sentiment during a Safe Place podcast appearance. He told Lil Yachty that he makes a point of not working with artists that he considers to be snitches. "It boils down to what we rapping about," Lil Baby explained. "We can't rap about that if you did that. If I was making Christmas music, then I don't give a damn what you did."