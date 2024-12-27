Drake Says He Can't Wait For Young Thug To Drop New Music & Welcomes Slime Home

Drake ready for new Young Thug music.

Drake acknowledges love for Young Thug and can't wait for new music from Atlanta artists during the DRIZZMAS livestream with Adin Ross on Thursday night (Dec. 26). Drizzy expressed his excitement for Thug's forthcoming music when asked by Ross while giving away gifts. Young Thug was recently released from two-year detainment last month after accepting a plea deal in a RICO case. "I can't wait for new Young Thug music," said Drake in the first hour of the livestream. "Welcome home, Thug."

It is rumored that the 6 God gave Thug a million dollars after his release from jail. Drizzy appeared on Young Thug's latest album, Business is Business, released in June. Before being released from Fulton County, Young Thug acknowledged Drake on X, formerly Twitter, asking for a truce between him and Future. Future would acknowledge Thug's request with a repost. Future spoke on his beef with Drizzy in November's GQ article.

In his latest livestream, Drake had a super fun contest with tons of awesome prizes, like trips to see him perform in Australia, cash, cars, and even dream vacations, plus a signed photo. He kicked things off by reading the personal stories of the winners before announcing who won what. After that, he gave the winners a call to let them know about their prizes. There was a funny moment when Drake felt he looked like MMA legend Conor McGregor while watching a replay of the stream. When asked about his favorite UFC fighter, he made it clear he’s a huge fan of McGregor. On top of all that, Drake also teased his new cologne that’s coming soon.