Drake Shouts Out Future During DRIZZMAS Livestream

Drake salutes Future.

Drake shouted out Future with Adin Ross in the massive DRIZZMAS live stream on Thursday night (Dec. 26). "Shout out, Pluto," said the 6 God after Adin Ross acknowledged Future. Originally, Drizzy revealed his desire to reconcile with Future on the diss track "Family Matters." In April, Future dissed Drake in his joint albums with Metro Boomin, alluding to their beef being about a woman. Young Thug shared a tweet seeking a truce between the rivals. Pluto would repost Thug's tweet.

Future spoke on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and expressed his frustration with GQ in November. Pluto told GQ: "He said 'Big Three' on my song. I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad." Lil Baby expressed his frustration with being mentioned in the beef. Baby talked about it in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Drake was one of the first superstars to embrace Lil Baby and Gunna. Drizzy dissed Gunna in 2024 for accepting a plea in the RICO trial.

Drake Salutes Pluto At DRIZZMAS

“Shoutout Pluto”



- Drake on stream w/ Adin Ross 🦉 🦅



pic.twitter.com/D04KcCZrfD — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) December 27, 2024

Champagne Papi and Adin Ross's recent livestream averaged over 180,000 viewers. Delivering a mix of giveaways, candid moments, and surprises. The stream switched to 18-and-over access as the duo indulged in drinks, took shots, and let loose with explicit language. The event featured special guests, including comedian BenDaDonnn. The comic humorously suggested gifting a Lamborghini to the studio crew members who didn’t already own one. Smiley also made an appearance with plans for streaming.

The 6 God used the event to unveil a new cologne, teasing its upcoming release. Presented by Stake, the stream promoted the highly anticipated Australian tour, The Anita Win Max Tour. The tour begins in February. Drizzy reflected on his first visit to Australia, sharing how it opened his eyes to the vastness of the world. Adin Ross announced his return to Kick next week after leaving indefinitely.