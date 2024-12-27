Drake Says Him & PartyNextDoor's Upcoming Album Is The Best Work They've Ever Done

Drake speaks on PND album coming soon.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's upcoming joint album is one of music's most anticipated. The 6 God spoke on it during his DRIZZMAS live stream with Adin Ross. Asked by the popular stream, Champagne Papi revealed the upcoming album will be the OVO labelmate's best work yet. Drizzy claimed that the album would bring back the Toronto R&B sound. The album was originally set for December 6. On its release date, Drake shared the album was coming soon.

Drizzy and PND announced the joint album in the fall. The 6 God acknowledged the R&B singer as his biggest inspiration in music. PartyNextDoor released his fourth album this summer, supported by a nationwide tour. The 6 God released 100GB collection around the announcement of the joint album. Along with announcing the joint album, Drizzy shared that other artists are releasing music soon, including Smiley.

Drake Says Joint Album With PartyNextDoor Is Best Work Yet

In the live stream, gifts contest winners with tons of prizes, including trips to see Drake perform in Australia, cash prizes, cars, dream vacations, and a signed photo. Drizzy would read the winner's personal stories before the giveaway. After reading, the 6 God would contact the winners and award them their selected prize. Along with the giveaways, Drake unveils his new cologne coming soon. For Toronto, Drizzy and Adin Ross performed the national anthem before giving away prizes. The stream delivered positive vibes and more. The superstar heavily promoted posting "W" in the chat. Adin Ross revealed he will be accompanying Drizzy on the upcoming tour.