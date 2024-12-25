Drake Says He's Done Looking Up To People In Holiday Instagram Post

Drake says he’s done looking up to people. He made the remark while sharing several pictures of himself on social media on Wednesday morning. The four photos show him rocking a camouflage hoodie as well as a massive blue and white jacket. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$,” he wrote in the caption while adding a gift emoji.
The comments section is flooded with fans wishing him happy holidays and a merry Christmas. Others called on him to release new music in honor of the season. “We need another ‘War’ 2019 Christmas you dropped a classic,” one user wrote.
Drake Poses With PartyNextDoor
The post comes as Drake continues to prepare his highly-anticipated collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. "Me and PARTY's album is 75 percent done," Drake said during a recent appearance on xQc's livestream. "Shout out to PX cooking right now. Album is sounding incredible. Shout to the Six, the whole city, anybody watching from Canada, we love you. [...] I always have a problem making shorter albums..."
Drake Shares New Pictures On Christmas Morning
Fans had initially expected the project to drop at some point before the end of the year, but that timeline may have become more complicated after Drake took legal action against Universal Music Group. He’s accused the company of allegedly boosting the sales of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as well as defamation for not blocking his release of the diss track. UMG has already released a statement denying the allegations. Outside of his next album, Drake is also preparing to embark on a tour of Australia in February. Check out Drake’s latest post on Instagram below.
