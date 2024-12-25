Drake Says He's Done Looking Up To People In Holiday Instagram Post

Drake shared several new pictures on Wednesday morning.

Drake says he’s done looking up to people. He made the remark while sharing several pictures of himself on social media on Wednesday morning. The four photos show him rocking a camouflage hoodie as well as a massive blue and white jacket. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$,” he wrote in the caption while adding a gift emoji.

The comments section is flooded with fans wishing him happy holidays and a merry Christmas. Others called on him to release new music in honor of the season. “We need another ‘War’ 2019 Christmas you dropped a classic,” one user wrote.

Drake Poses With PartyNextDoor

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The post comes as Drake continues to prepare his highly-anticipated collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. "Me and PARTY's album is 75 percent done," Drake said during a recent appearance on xQc's livestream. "Shout out to PX cooking right now. Album is sounding incredible. Shout to the Six, the whole city, anybody watching from Canada, we love you. [...] I always have a problem making shorter albums..."

Drake Shares New Pictures On Christmas Morning