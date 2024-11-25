Drake Reveals Official Status Of His PartyNextDoor Collab Album

With about a month left in 2024, will they get it out before the end of the year?

The livestream with fellow Canadian xQc and Drake continues to produce some intriguing headlines. Multiple clips from it have circling the internet. However, this one might be the most exciting one yet. Back in August, The Boy officially revealed that him and his OVO partner, PARTYNEXTDOOR, were going to drop an album. He revealed this during a shocking appearance at PND's show and announcing the news in the most Drizzy way possible. "Once summer over with... do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly… a PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you."

Given that slightly cryptic bombshell, many were speculation a potential fall release. However, we are now at the end of November and still nothing. It became clearer and clearer that the Canadian duo was not that close to being finished as we may have thought. Both artists have been hyping it up, labeling it a future classic and things like that. Additionally, they have been pretty vague in terms of the actual status of the project. But as we said, Drake's most recent update during the xQc stream is tantalizing. It gives everyone a better idea of when it may arrive, especially with one month left to go.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's LP Is "75% Done"

"Me and PARTY's album is 75 percent done. Shout out to PX cooking right now. Album is sounding incredible. Shout to the Six, the whole city, anybody watching from Canada, we love you." After that, xQc tried to get some more intel, asking his guest about any tracklist details. Drake answered the question, but also didn't at the same time.