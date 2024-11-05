PARTYNEXTDOOR Confirms Drake Album Is "Getting Finished" Soon

2015 OVO Fest - Toronto, ON
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 03: PartyNextDoor performs during 2015 OVO Fest at Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on August 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
It's right around the corner.

We're getting close. PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake shook day one OVO fans to their core when they announced plans for a joint album in August. The 6 God came out during a PND show and confirmed that fans will have something to listen to come the fall. Well, the fall has been here for a bit, and there's still no word on the album. Drake has gone radio silent. PARTYNEXTDOOR has continued to tour. Thankfully, the latter gave fans a much-needed update on November 4.

PARTYNEXTDOOR hopped on Instagram Live to confirm that he will kick the album into high gear once he gets off tour. "I have one more show on this tour," he explained to fans "And then the album is getting finished." It's the most concrete update fans have gotten in months, and it tracks with what we've been told previously. PARTYNEXTDOOR claimed that the joint album will feature 15 songs. OVONoel, a veteran member of Drake's team, also gave fans a hint as to what to expect during an October appearance on The Fry Yiy Show.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Promises To Finish The Album ASAP

"You guys know what’s coming for you," OVONoel told the host. "Party and Drake have a classic. We trying to put the finishing touches on it." The fact that finishing touches have yet to be applied a month after OVONoel's comments is not the most encouraging sign. That said, PARTYNEXTDOOR's tour does make sense as a reason why. The singer has been traveling the world in promotion of his last album, PND 4. It was during this tour, actually, that Drake came out and dropped the bombshell about their plans.

It's encouraging to know that PARTYNEXTDOOR is getting into album mode. Drake has been very public over the last few months, but not in a musical capacity. The rapper celebrated his birthday, and spoke to a Toronto crowd about feeling betrayed. He also attended a Toronto Raptors game where he stared down and openly taunted opposing player DeMar DeRozan. The latter took Kendrick Lamar's side in the 2024 rap battle, and appeared in the "Not Like Us" video. It's obvious Drake still feels a way about it. Here's hoping he can channel his energy into making a great R&B album.

