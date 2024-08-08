PARYTNEXTDOOR Reveals Exciting New Details About Drake Collab Album

This team-up is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated releases of the year, as Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR work so well together.

The upcoming collaborative full-length from PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake took many fans by surprise, but it's also what plenty of them have been manifesting hopefully for years now. Never mind all the beef stories surrounding The Boy right now: this team-up is a long-anticipated OVO affair that marks yet another shift in his career, albeit a lateral one. Regardless, we now have some limited but nonetheless exciting new information about the project courtesy of Party himself. He recently spoke with Awaiz Punjani in a brief video published on Tuesday (August 6), and let fans know exactly how much new material they should expect.

"The one we doing right now, all 15 we doing right now," PARTYNEXTDOOR responded to a question about what his favorite Drake collab is. As such, we know that there will apparently be 15 tracks on this joint album, which is very promising for various reasons. 15 is a hefty and satisfying number of cuts, but it's also not overbearing enough to where fans would be concerned by questions of bloat, quality control, or lack of focus. Also, considering how much respect and love they have for each other, their chemistry would make any number of records electric either way.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Speaks On Drake Collab Album

"I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you," Aubrey Graham said during his surprise appearance at PND's Toronto show on Friday (August 2). While neither artist has confirmed the release date for this team-up, Drizzy's words indicate that it will be a fall or winter release, so there's still a solid chance it would come out for the early winter of 2025. At this concert, the 6ix God also performed "Wah Gwan Delilah" for the first time.