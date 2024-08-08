Lil Wayne Sparks Drake Beef Conspiracy Theories Thanks To His Latest Move

Fans never skip a beat.

Lil Wayne and Drake have a rich history together. Overall, they have collaborated countless times and were a legendary duo during Drake's earliest years in the hip-hop world. However, in 2024, Drizzy has fallen on hard times. His loss to Kendrick Lamar has loomed large, and despite numerous releases since then, nothing has landed. Moreover, there have been all sorts of rumors about how Drake's closes allies don't rock with him anymore.

Now, fans are concocting theories about how one of his enemies might just be none other than Lil Wayne. Overall, this is probably news to a lot of people. After all, how could Wayne hate Drake? What is the catalyst for all of this? Well, what we do know right now is that Lil Wayne was recently spotted wearing an XO chain. This subsequently sparked a whole bunch of Drake beef rumors, especially since Drizzy and The Weeknd are at odds.

Are Lil Wayne & Drake At Odds?

In the replies to a tweet from NFR Podcast, numerous fans voiced their opinion on what is going on here. "Don't the weekend got beef with Drake. Lowkey feel like Wayne and Drake have beef," one person wrote. "This is the 4th sign … Let’s recap 1. Wayne rappin not like us 2. Wayne said only Glorilla came up to him at the all white party 3. The verse with Cordae," explained another. While many just took this as a sign that Wayne is going to be on the next Weeknd album, there is still some concern that Drake and Wayne might be done as a duo. Only time will tell whether or not these conspiracies will hold weight.