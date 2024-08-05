Kanye West's Official Version Of "LIFESTYLE" Sparks Debate On Whether Or Not The Demo Is Better

Fans have been extremely let down by Kanye's decisions on "VULTURES 2".

It appears that all Kanye West is doing with VULTURES 2 is making fans angry. To be honest, it's completely fair criticism. After waiting on the sequel to the inaugural VULTURES 1 for months, the album still sounds extremely unfinished. It especially doesn't help that a lot of the songs were known about for years thanks to the leak community and DONDA 2. Of course, there are a few ride-or-die supporters of Ye trying to defend the project. Ultimately, though, the amount of disappointment far outweighs the love being shown to this debatably even worse LP. Some predicted this would happen, but some were still holding out hope for Kanye West because of songs like "LIFESTYLE".

Hip-hop Twitter (now X) is having quite the field day picking VULTURES 2 to pieces. "LIFESTYLE" is one of the handful of songs that Kanye West had hype around thanks to a demo that had been floating around the internet. However, when you listen to each version side-by-side, you can see why fans are confused and upset. Instead of having Ty Dolla $ign sing the chorus --who has the better singing voice -- Ye instead takes the reins, and it sounds like a non-artist singing in the shower. Additionally, the instrumental is mixed much better, which is another big gripe that people have with VULTURES 2.

"LIFESTYLE" Is Just One Of Many Gripes Fans Have With Kanye & VULTURES 2

However, those few Kanye stans we mentioned earlier are trying to contest that the latest version is better. One user says, "Bruh the new one better lol". Another even sends some shade at Drake, saying, "Demo version is giving Drake energy. Official version is more Ye". Someone else even calls out the leaking camp for ruining the official album release. "This is prob with leaks and the reason I don’t listen to them more than once, you guys have an idea what something is SUPPOSED TO SOUND like, ruining ur personal experience when the real thing shows up, now y’all mad smh".

What are your thoughts on the current version of "LIFESTYLE" off of VULTURES 2? Listening to the demo and official renditions back-to-back, which one sounds better? Where do you currently stand on the new album? Do you agree with the camp out there that Kanye West is tarnishing his legacy? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and VULTURES 2. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.