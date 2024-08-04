Kanye West Confirms "Vultures 2" Songs Will Be Updated In Real Time

Changes are coming to "Vultures 2."

Kanye West has confirmed that he will be making updates to Vultures 2 that will be added to streaming platforms in real time. The announcement comes from a statement on the Yeezy website that fans on social media began noticing on Saturday night. "VULTURES 2 AVAILABLE ON ALL DSPS," the statement reads. "UPDATED SONGS WILL BE PUBLISHED IN REAL TIME."

The news comes as fans have been complaining about the mixing on Vultures 2 since its release earlier in the day. "So we need to keep listening to know if they are fixed?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked. Another remarked: "The only thing I’d like to see is that the vocals to be lifted across most of the tracks. The production sounds muddy." One more wrote: "They said this for vultures 1 and I didn’t notice any big changes - vultures 2 quite literally has to have entire songs reproduced and remixed there’s no saving that album."

Kanye West Attends Berlin Fashion Week

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week. SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Ty Dolla Sign announced that he and West will be hosting a listening event in Utah, next Friday, but the comments section was flooded with fans demanding updates to the new album. "Fix the album it’s terrible," the top response reads. "Revert time moving slow and river to the og and if it’s not too much to ask fix the mixing and this album can go from poor to great. Give it the tlop treatment," another wrote, referencing West similarly updating his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.