Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Recruit Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, & Kodak Black For Unhinged "FIELD TRIP"

Ye and Ty have their anthem for this "VULTURES" volume.

When you take a look back at the tracklist for VULTURES 1, the undoubted banger from it is "CARNIVAL". For better or worse, it has an instantly recognizable instrumental and chorus. Additionally, the numbers the song continues to put up further proves that it stands above the rest. Pretty soon fans of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign will come to the same conclusion about "FIELD TRIP". Also like "CARNIVAL", the track boasts a big-ticket cast of features. In this case it is Don Toliver and Kodak Black, a duo we never knew we needed, and Playboi Carti. He's been heavily involved in both of these albums, as this is his third appearance.

He already helped Ye, Ty, and Rich The Kid reach number one status with "CARNIVAL" and he could replicate those results with "FIELD TRIP". Also like its predecessor, this VULTURES 2 cut has a sticky chorus thanks to Don's insanely high-pitched delivery and irresistible melody. Furthermore, the beat equally stands out just as much as "CARNIVAL", perhaps even more so. It's much more progressive, especially when Kodak's verse pops in toward the end. As far as the lead stars performances go, they play more of a background role, as they split the second verse. However, Ty's aggressive tone mixed with Ye's hilarious puns about being extremely lavish are nice additions.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Gets New Assault Trial Date After Judge Rejects Motion To Dismiss

"FIELD TRIP"- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, & Kodak Black

Quotable Lyrics: