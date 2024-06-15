Don Toliver Throw A Houston Block Party In Music Video For "BROTHER STONE": Watch

Don Toliver finally came by with his highly sought after fourth album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO . Fans were dying to get their hands on the project as soon as "Bandit" premiered back in February. So far, it seems that a lot of people are pleased with the end result. The features are adding to that satisfaction , playing a major role on the record. Travis Scott , Future , Teezo Touchdown, Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, and Kodak Black all bring something to the table. The latter might have the top performance on "BROTHER STONE", and it seems that it will find a spot in a lot of listeners' rotations. Due to the song popping off already, Don did good by dropping the music video for "BROTHER STONE" moments ago.

We can see why, as the beat commands your attention right away. The twinkly and haunting piano melodies, along with the thumping bass and punchy kick drums add up for a winner of an instrumental. Kodak is arguably the best part of it though, with his stop-start flow and energetic delivery. Don also does his thing, keeping the engines revved. As for the music video, Don and Kodak head to the former's home for a lit party with strippers and lowriders. The now 30-year-old father of one continues to rock his HARDSTONE PSYCHO leather get-up, further promoting this punk rock aesthetic. Travis Scott and Trae Tha Truth, two other Houston natives, make some brief cameos later on at a grungy nightclub. All of them sling ones at the women dancing around them, as they rage throughout the night. You can check out the new visuals with the link below.