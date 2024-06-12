Don Toliver Unveils The Feature-Packed Tracklist For His New Album

The project is due out in full later this week.

Don Toliver's new album is just a few days away and his follow-up to 2023's Love Sick is arriving on the back of quite a bit of hype. The album had three singles dropped in the lead-up to its release starting with the fan-favorite Tame Impala-sampling "Bandit." That was succeeded by "Deep In The Water" and then just a few weeks ago by the Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain assisted "Attitude." Now with the release of the album less than 48 hours away he's unveiled the entire 16-song tracklist for the new album.

HARDSTONE PSYCHO splits its three singles up throughout the tracklist. But what fans are much more focused on is the features. Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain are just two of the multiple big names set to appear on the record. Kodak Black, Future, and Teezo Touchdown will also appear on the record. Travis Scott is contributing to two different songs on the record in a year where he's already been busy with features on 21 Savage and Future's new albums. Check out the full trasklist announcement below.

Don Toliver Shares "HARDSTONE PSYCHO" Tracklist

Yeat also just followed up his album 2093 from earlier this year with two new songs. The second of the pair was called "heavy stunts" and it featured an appearance from Don Toliver. The song has racked up 11.5 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. What do you think of the tracklist for Don Toliver's upcoming new album HARDSTONE PSYCHO? Which of the artists featured on the project are you most excited to hear contribute to it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:
01. “Kryptonite”
02. “Tore Up”
03. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black
04. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain
05. “Bandit”
06. “Glock”
07. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott
08. “4×4”
09. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future
10. “New Drop”
11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
12. “Deep In The Water”
13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott
14. “5 To 10”
15. “Last Laugh”
16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

