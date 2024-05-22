Don Toliver Announces "Hardstone Psycho" Release Date, Unveils Cover Art

Today, Don Toliver unleashed yet another new single set to appear on his upcoming fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho. The performer enlisted the help of Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain for "Attitude," giving listeners a taste of what's to come. The lively track arrived alongside some exciting news, an official release date for Hardstone Psycho as well as the project's motorcycle club-themed cover art.

The album is scheduled to arrive on June 14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic. As for the cover art, Toliver is seen posing in an edgy leather fit, holding up a large flag next to a motorcycle. His upcoming release will follow 2023's Love Sick.

Hardstone Psycho Will Arrive On June 14

Of course, fans can't wait to hear what else Don Toliver has to offer on his upcoming album, though this isn't the first time they've gotten a glimpse of what to expect. Back in February, the hitmaker uncovered "Bandit," setting the stage for the biker-inspired project with the song's accompanying music video. The video also featured Toliver's partner Kali Uchis, with whom he welcomed his first child in March. The child later appeared in his next music video for "Deep In The Water."

Don Toliver has certainly had some exciting developments in both his personal and professional life as of late. It hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Houston-born artist, however. Last month, he was pulled over and cited under suspicion of a DUI. He was able to avoid going to jail, instead getting turned over to the individual who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the citation. Are you looking forward to hearing Don Toliver's upcoming album, Hardstone Psycho? How do you feel about the project's cover art? How do you like his new song with Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

