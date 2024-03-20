Don Toliver Reveals When "Hardstone Psycho" Will Drop While Teasing Unreleased Song During Rolling Loud

Don Toliver is still one of the more entertaining voices in hip-hop right now. His unique, nasally, high-pitched voice makes him standout out from most of the competition. Furthermore, he has the support of artists like Travis Scott, which means he has a great ear for beats and atmosphere. All of that has translated to some memorable tracks of the 2020 decade and some solid records. However, some could make the case that he has not truly capitalized on any four of his studio releases. But, those arguments might be put to rest after Don Toliver drops his next offering, Hardstone Psycho.

So far, the Houston, Texas multi-hyphenate has given fans excellent tracks to chew over. "Bandit" sees the more explosive side of Don Toliver. He sounds focused and hard as all hell over the rockin' sample flip of Tame Impala's "One More Hour." Then, you have "Deep in the Water," which is the low-key and vibey version of Don T. On this cut, he displays affection and support for his girlfriend and mother of their newborn baby, Kali Uchis. What is interesting is that this song also incorporates some elements of rock with the riffing at the end.

Don Toliver's Hardstone Psycho Is Going To Be Epic

This is part of the reason why Hardstone Psycho could be a special record for Don, but also for hip-hop. A lot of people are tired of hearing the same formula. But, effectively working in another genre like rock, could pave the way for other artists to try it as well. All of this incredible potential is why we are so amped to hear Don reveal a rough release date for the album. During his Rolling Loud set, he told the audience that they can expect it sometime this summer. He segued that announcement into an incredible head-knocking preview with even more solo guitar work. Hopefully, we get both the song and album sooner than later.

What are your thoughts on Don Toliver announcing Hardstone Psycho's release date for the summer at Rolling Loud? Does that snippet sound like it will be the best song on the album, why or why not? Are you bumping "Deep in the Water" or "Bandit" more and why? Will this be Don's greatest record yet? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Don Toliver and Hardstone Psycho. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

