Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Share New Picture With Their Newborn Baby Boy

Kali Uchis recently gave birth to her first child, a son with Don Toliver, and fans couldn't be happier for them. Moreover, a lot of folks have been anticipating this birth ever since the couple announced her pregnancy, adding onto the already present love that folks had for them on social media. The shipped duo has supported each other through a lot, and they've both seen their careers grow and astonish. Now, they have a new path forward as parents, and they recently shared a picture of them gazing down on their little bundle of joy with calm and content happiness.

Furthermore, this is the biggest cause for celebration in a lineup of many reasons as to why Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are living it up right now. For one, they've both been incredibly successful and acclaimed when it comes to their career moves and releases this year. The Colombian-Virginian artist released her fourth album ORQUÍDEAS earlier this year, her second as a primarily Spanish-language effort. It was one of the first big drops of 2024, and one of the most soothing and gorgeous records of the year so far.

Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Share New Snap With Their Newborn Son

What's more is that Kali Uchis' partner Don Toliver is by no means slowing down this year following 2023's Love Sick. The Cactus Jack crooner's dropped two singles so far this year: "Bandit" and "Deep in the Water," which will probably appear on a forthcoming LP. The former is a bit more energetic and rap-centric compared to some of his most popular R&B-adjacent material, although we know that he's very capable of excelling in both worlds. We can only imagine what else this couple has in store for the year... but we hope they get a chance to breathe, too.

Meanwhile, if you're curious about how the "Fantasy" duo got together in the first place, take a look at their relationship timeline. We congratulate them on parenthood and wish them only the best and brightest future ahead for their family. Do you need more new music from them soon or will you be happy with some wholesome life updates on social media? Let us know in the comments and, as always, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kali Uchis and Don Toliver.

