Don Toliver Shares New Snippet, "VULTURES 2" Listening Event Adds More

Not only does the Cactus Jack crooner have a new single coming on March 15, but it seems like he'll appear on Ye and Ty Dolla's LPs.

Don Toliver Celebrates The Release Of "Bandit" At Hyde Nightclub

Don Toliver just dropped "Bandit" last month, and with a new previewed track, it seems like he's got a lot more coming. Moreover, new snippets emerged from his social media accounts that are circulating online over his next song "Deep In The Water," which will reportedly come out next Friday (March 15) and features his boo Kali Uchis amid some pretty visuals. Sonically, the teased portions are pretty moody and deeply trap and sultry R&B-inspired, as expected from the Cactus Jack artist. His previous single was more of a hard-hitter, so whatever this woozy direction is, it seems like it will be well-balanced.

Not only that, but Don Toliver also appeared in one of the many tracks, both old and new, that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign played at their recent VULTURES 2 listening event. The track reportedly goes by "VENOM / FIELD TRIP" and also features Playboi Carti and Lil Durk. From what these short clips indicated, it looks to be another banger with his soaring vocals taking up much of the space in it. Whether or not the album will drop soon is another story, but it's definitely in the cards and will likely please fans whenever it lands.

Don Toliver's "Deep In The Water" Song Snippets: Listen

Meanwhile, Don Toliver has been pretty low-key as of late, most likely celebrating fatherhood and his special relationship with Kali Uchis. Still, that doesn't mean that he didn't kept up with new releases and more material even in smaller ways, such as his new Curren$y and Trauma Tone collab, "Coming Home." Although fans really want another solo project soon, it wouldn't be too long after 2023's LoveSick, so there's also not a lot of pressure here. Maybe these loosies and high-impact singles will provide a lot of hits for 2024 before the next big step.

"VENOM / FIELD TRIP" Off VULTURES 2: Listen

But in that regard, what do you think is going to happen with the "Worth It" crooner? Is another album dropping soon or are we just blessed with some material he excitedly wanted to drop for fans? In any case, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Don Toliver, check back in with HNHH.

