Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Relationship Timeline

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver opened 2024 with a bang, revealing Uchis’ baby bump for the first time. Although the big reveal came as a shock to some fans, they are beside themselves with excitement for the couple. The pair have been together now for a few years, and not only are they great musical collaborators, but also seem to be very romantically compatible. In an industry where breakups are commonplace, healthy and long-standing relationships are always refreshing to see. Kali Uchis has risen through the ranks to become a bonafide R&B darling in her own right while Don Toliver's emerged as a fresh face of Houston's vibrant hip-hop scene. Here’s what the pair’s relationship timeline looks like so far.

May-June 2021: Don Toliver And Kali Uchis Appear Together In Two Music Videos

“What You Need,” the lead single from Toliver’s sophomore album, was released on May 4, 2021. A music video for the song dropped on the same day, and Kali Uchis had a surprise appearance in it. While she only made a cameo, the video fueled the rumored romance among their respective fanbases. Then, on June 18, 2021, Don Toliver released “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” the second single from his Life Of A Don album. Featuring Kali Uchis, the song was accompanied by a sexy music video, in which the two appeared as lovers. Much to the delight of viewers, the duo’s effortless musical chemistry successfully translated on-screen. However, even though the visuals were suggestive of a relationship, nothing was confirmed at the time. Nevertheless, fans further speculated that the two were romantically involved.

July 2021: Don Toliver Publicly Confirms Their Relationship

While fans’ speculations are often advised to be disregarded, it turns out that they hit the jackpot with Toliver and Uchis. Just a month after the “Drugs N Hella Melodies” music video dropped, the rapper confirmed that he was indeed in a relationship with Uchis. Speaking to Maxine Wally of W Magazine, he said, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.” When asked about when he and Uchis met, Toliver refused to spill that tea. Regardless, he had revealed enough to confirm that the rumors were true, and that was good enough for most fans.

2022: Don Toliver And Kali Uchis Turn The Heat Up

After Toliver announced their relationship in 2021, the couple began to make more public appearances together. They also spoke about each other in interviews and made things Instagram official. For example, on Toliver’s birthday in 2022, the singer celebrated her man with a sweet Instagram post. “I thank God for the day your love came into my life,” she wrote about Toliver in the caption.

2023: The Couple Continues To Love Up On Each Other

On March 3, 2023, Kali Uchis’ third album, Red Moon In Venus, was released. The 15-track project contains “Fantasy” featuring Toliver, a love song that addresses their relationship. In addition, when Don Toliver appeared on The Breakfast Club on March 3, 2023, he also shared that he's never been as invested and present in a relationship as he is with Uchis.

Soon after, on March 6, Don Toliver’s interview with celebrity journalist Nardwuar was published. When Uchis came up in the conversation, the rapper only had good things to say. “She’s amazing. I love her artistry! Her artistry is beyond,” Toliver gushed before going on to promote her new album. Later on, during an interview with REAL 92.3 LA, Kali Uchis shared that she would like to make her own family, and have two kids. “That’s like one of my biggest goals in life,” she said.

2024: Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Announce That They Are Expecting

Less than two weeks into 2024, Kali Uchis and Ton Toliver made the big announcement. While there had been rumors flying about Uchis being pregnant, neither she nor Toliver had addressed the subject. However, on January 11, 2024, via Instagram, the couple revealed that their baby would be arriving soon. Uchis captioned the 30-second video she posted on Instagram, “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

