Kali Uchis Announces Baby With Don Toliver On New Single & Music Video, "Tu Corazon Es Mio / Diosa": Stream

One of hip-hop, pop, and R&B's favorite couple just dropped a bombshell announcement ahead of a huge release. Moreover, we're all expecting Kali Uchis' new album Orquídeas in our hands very soon– in mere hours, in fact, as it drops tomorrow (Friday, January 12). However, ahead of its release, she decided to drop a new dual music video and two tastes of new tracks titled "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa" (Your Heart Is Mine / Goddess) on her YouTube page to get fans excited for the full-length. But the dual single and music video also serves a dual purporse. The Colombian-Virginian singer announced that she is pregnant with her first child, whose father is her boo Don Toliver, and we and the rest of fans couldn't be more excited for them.

Furthermore, this is exactly the narrative that the "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa" music video portrays. For example, the couple cooks some eggs and other foods together in their opulent house, and it also features home recording footage of the two stars growing up. Eventually, they hit the road and travel through some more lavish set-pieces and locations, while also intercutting footage of their sonogram and other early pregnancy moments. It's a very engaging visual treatment that follows previous singles for Orquídeas such as "Te Mata" and "Labios Mordidos." Kali Uchis is clearly bringing us something very special, and we can't wait to dive into how the album's themes will connect to this happy news.

Kali Uchis' "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the "Muñekita" star's new songs sound phenomenal: they contrast each other well between a more traditional ballad and dancehall and reggaetón-inspired rhythms. As always, Kali Uchis' vocals soar over her chosen instrumentation, and despite the winter cold across much of the world right now, this will heat you right back up. Hopefully Orquídeas contains many more gems like these, something we'd be ready to bet an arm and a leg on. If you haven't heard "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa" yet, check out the music video above and peep some standout lines below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics (translated from Spanish according to music video's YouTube description)

Been together a while,

And I know sometimes things get difficult,

For you, I'd do it a hundred thousand times more, for better or for worse,

You know that I'll always be by your side

