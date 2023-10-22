Kali Uchis Previews Spanish “Orquideas” Album With “Te Mata” Single: Stream

Any artists who plan on releasing new music before 2023 comes to a close have only a few New Music Fridays left to do so. Kali Uchis isn't planning on giving us another album this year after dropping one ahead of her iconic Coachella performance in the spring, but the black-haired beauty did return with a new single today (October 20) to show us what's in store for 2024. Uchis confirmed earlier this month that her Spanish album, Orquideas, is due out in early January. Both the previously released "Munekita" featuring el Alfa and JT and today's "Te Mata" are on the tracklist, along with 12 other unnamed titles.

In the new Josh Crocker and Manuel Lara-produced single, Uchis lyricizes about life after a painful heartbreak. After some struggle, she manages to alchemize her pain into happiness – at the expense of her ex. "Well that’s already over, that’s not me anymore / I’m finally happy, my days are no longer gray / I finally realized that I deserve much more / and that kills you," her lyrics, translated from Spanish by Uproxx, express.

Kali Uchis Stuns in New "Te Mata" Music Video

The upcoming LP will be the fourth studio release from Uchis, who made her debut in 2015 with Por Vida. She's since gone on to collaborate with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, and boyfriend Don Toliver on multiple occasions. We're curious to see who else the 29-year-old will be working with in the future and will be sure to keep you updated on the latest from the "telepatia" hitmaker.

Check out Kali Uchis' newest visual for "Te Mata" above. If you're feeling the Orquideas single, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. While we wait for the Spanish songstress to show us her bilingual vocal talents this coming January, take a moment to revisit his year's Red Moon In Venus LP at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pues eso ya pasó, esa ya no soy yo

Si eso me hace mala, pues diabla es lo quе soy

Nunca vas a poder cortar mis alas

Y eso es lo quе te mata

