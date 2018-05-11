spanish album
- SongsKali Uchis Previews Spanish "Orquideas" Album With "Te Mata" Single: StreamToday's release is all about how Uchis learned to heal from a broken heart, though her ex may not approve of her methods.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBad Bunny's "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana" Album Marks A Triumphant ReturnThe 22-track effort arrives on the heels of Benito's "Gently" collaboration with Drake on his "For All The Dogs" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine On Criticism For Making Spanish Music: "It's Our Culture, Too"The rapper had some choice words for haters of his new direction.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsCardi B's Future Plans Include Joint Mixtape With Offset & A Spanish AlbumCardi B is ready for world domination.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKali Uchis Releases Spanish Album "Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)" Featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, & MoreKali Uchis releases her Spanish-language second album "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)" today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Previews A Spanish Banger That Needs A Melii VerseTory Lanez teases an upcoming collaboration with rising artist Melii.By Rose Lilah
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Spanish, Acoustic, & 80s AlbumsTory Lanez is gearing up for the most versatile string of releases of his career, inviting fans to vote what type of project they want to see first. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine's Upcoming Albums DetailedTekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly allowed to record new music while on home confinement, and he is already working on two new albums.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Provides Update On Spanish Album & Stefflon Don RelationshipIt doesn't sound like Tory and Steff are a thing. By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTory Lanez & Ozuna Drop New Video For "Pa Mi"Tory Lanez & Ozuna team up for their Spanish single "Pa Mi."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTory Lanez Releases First Single Off His Spanish Album Called "Pa Mi" With OzunaListen to Tory Lanez's first single off "El Agua" called "Pa Mi" featuring Ozuna.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMiguel Confirms He's Got An All Spanish Album On The WayMiguel delivers some new info about his upcoming projects. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Ozuna Assisted Banger Off Upcoming "Spanish Album"Views from the seis. By Mitch Findlay