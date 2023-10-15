Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana” Album Marks A Triumphant Return

Now that Drake has finally delivered For All The Dogs, there's been a notable increase in the number of releases coming from the hip-hop industry. Creatives are no longer living in fear of being dramatically out-streamed by the Canadian artist, who had the seventh-largest opening day in Spotify history thanks to his work. Many are still streaming that R&B-centric project, but this past New Music Friday (October 13), Bad Bunny followed up his short and sweet guest feature on Drizzy's album with a new LP of his own called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana.

The 22-track effort is on pace to make a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart in the coming days, though its numbers are expected to be lower than 2022's Un Verano Sin Ti. Regardless, Benito continues to make headlines thanks to his hard work, whether for making suggestive comments about his sex life with Kendall Jenner, or for seemingly dissing J Balvin.

Bad Bunny is Back in His Bag

Friends who joined forces with the "I Like It" hitmaker for Nadie Sabe include Young Miko, Mora, Bryant Myers, and Eladio Carrion. The latter comes through on "THUNDER Y LIGHTNING," one of the final few titles on which Bunny seems to call Balvin out for being too friendly with many people in the music industry.

Check out our personal favourite song from Bad Bunny's new album, "CYBERTRUCK" in the video above. If you're curious about everything the Puerto Rican brings to the table on Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana, you can find the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in with us again later this weekend.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana Tracklist:

NADIE SABE MONACO FINA (with Young Miko) HIBIKI (with Mora) MR. OCTOBER CYBERTRUCK VOU 787 SEDA (with Bryant Myers) GRACIAS POR NADA TELEFONO NUEVO (with Luar La L) BABY NUEVA MERCEDES CAROTA (with YOVNGCHIMI) LOS PITS VUELVE CANDY B BATICANO NO ME QUIERO CASR WHERE SHE GOES THUNDER Y LIGHTNING (with Eladio Carrion) PERRO NEGRO (with Feid) EUROPA :( ACHO PR (with Arcangel, De La Ghetto, and Nengo Flow) UN PREVIEW

