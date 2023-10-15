Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana” Album Marks A Triumphant Return

The 22-track effort arrives on the heels of Benito’s “Gently” collaboration with Drake on his “For All The Dogs” album.

BYHayley Hynes
Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana” Album Marks A Triumphant Returnblur mask

Now that Drake has finally delivered For All The Dogs, there's been a notable increase in the number of releases coming from the hip-hop industry. Creatives are no longer living in fear of being dramatically out-streamed by the Canadian artist, who had the seventh-largest opening day in Spotify history thanks to his work. Many are still streaming that R&B-centric project, but this past New Music Friday (October 13), Bad Bunny followed up his short and sweet guest feature on Drizzy's album with a new LP of his own called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana.

The 22-track effort is on pace to make a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart in the coming days, though its numbers are expected to be lower than 2022's Un Verano Sin Ti. Regardless, Benito continues to make headlines thanks to his hard work, whether for making suggestive comments about his sex life with Kendall Jenner, or for seemingly dissing J Balvin.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s First Week Sales Projections Suggest No. 1 Debut For “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana”

Bad Bunny is Back in His Bag

Friends who joined forces with the "I Like It" hitmaker for Nadie Sabe include Young Miko, Mora, Bryant Myers, and Eladio Carrion. The latter comes through on "THUNDER Y LIGHTNING," one of the final few titles on which Bunny seems to call Balvin out for being too friendly with many people in the music industry.

Check out our personal favourite song from Bad Bunny's new album, "CYBERTRUCK" in the video above. If you're curious about everything the Puerto Rican brings to the table on Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana, you can find the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in with us again later this weekend.

Read More: Bad Bunny Dines With Al Pacino In Music Video For “Monaco”

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana Tracklist:

  1. NADIE SABE
  2. MONACO
  3. FINA (with Young Miko)
  4. HIBIKI (with Mora)
  5. MR. OCTOBER
  6. CYBERTRUCK
  7. VOU 787
  8. SEDA (with Bryant Myers)
  9. GRACIAS POR NADA
  10. TELEFONO NUEVO (with Luar La L)
  11. BABY NUEVA
  12. MERCEDES CAROTA (with YOVNGCHIMI)
  13. LOS PITS
  14. VUELVE CANDY B
  15. BATICANO
  16. NO ME QUIERO CASR
  17. WHERE SHE GOES
  18. THUNDER Y LIGHTNING (with Eladio Carrion)
  19. PERRO NEGRO (with Feid)
  20. EUROPA :(
  21. ACHO PR (with Arcangel, De La Ghetto, and Nengo Flow)
  22. UN PREVIEW

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.