Bad Bunny Dines With Al Pacino In Music Video For “Monaco”

Bad Bunny teamed up with Al Pacino for his newest music video, "Monaco." In the piece, the two share a pasta dinner while Bunny performs the song from his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. It features a sample of Charles Aznavour’s “Hier Encore.”

In the chorus, he raps in Spanish, as translated by Uproxx: “Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry / First came Verstappen, then came Checo / If Pablo saw me, he’d say I’m a beast / You’re talking shit while me and mine are in Monaco / Drinking a lot of champagne, we’re never dry / They’re talking to themselves, they’re talking to the echo / The sign of money that’s my new zodiac / I light a cigar, the family is in Monaco.”

Read More: Bad Bunny’s “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING” Diss Leaves J Balvin Confused: Watch

Bad Bunny Performs At Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco. Center on October 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Following the performance, Bad Bunny asks Pacino how he's doing, to which the legendary actor responds: "Playing games, what else is new? Hey, you're doing great. You really are doing great. He's charging it up! Enjoy." Bad Bunny then remarks: "That's what I'm doing, enjoying life." From there, Pacino serenades him, singing: "You never know what tomorrow brings, you never know what tomorrow takes from you." Check out the full music video for "Monaco" below.

Bad Bunny Drops "Monaco" Music Video

Bad Bunny dropped Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana on Friday, October 13 as his fifth solo studio album. The project is already tracking for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 with approximately 200-225k units expected to be sold in its first week. Helping to boost its success, the project features guest appearances from Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De la Ghetto, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Luar la L, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Young Miko and Yovng Chimi. Be on the lookout for further updates on the album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s First Week Sales Projections Suggest No. 1 Debut For “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana”

[Via]