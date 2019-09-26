al pacino
- MoviesAl Pacino Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth of the Film StarDiscover how Al Pacino amassed a $120 million net worth through acting, investments, and diverse ventures.By Axl Banks
- Music VideosBad Bunny Dines With Al Pacino In Music Video For "Monaco"Al Pacino stars in Bad Bunny's new music video for "Monaco."By Cole Blake
- Relationships83-Year-Old Al Pacino Expecting His Fouth ChildPacino's representatives confirmed that the actor's 29-year-old partner was pregnant.By Ben Mock
- MoviesJohnny Depp To Direct, "Modigliani," His 1st Feature Film In 25 YearsJohnny Depp will be stepping behind the camera to direct his first feature film in over two decades.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAl Pacino Says Timothée Chalamet Should Take His Role If "Heat 2" Is Brought To FilmAl Pacino says that Timothée Chalamet should be cast as a younger version of his character in "Heat" if the prequel novel is turned into a movie.By Cole Blake
- MoviesGucci Family Apparently Hates Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's "House Of Gucci"The Gucci's aren't happy with the way certain members were portrayed on the big screen, but director Ridley Scott clapped back.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNas Shares Up Close Look At Tony Montana CostumeNas grimaces in typical mob-fashion as he shows off his Tony Montana Halloween costume.By Thomas Galindo
- TVJordan Peele's "Hunters" Called Out For Historical InaccuraciesThe Auschwitz Memorial isn't feeling Jordan Peele's "Hunters."By Dominiq R.
- TVJordan Peele's Nazi-Fighting "Hunters" Series Gets The Red Band Trailer Treatment"Hunters" will star Al Pacino as the leader of a Nazi-hunting crew in Jordan Peele's upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video.By Keenan Higgins
- TVJordan Peele's "Hunters" Series To Be Released Next Month On Amazon: Watch New TrailerGet ready for some badass Nazi-hunting.By Lynn S.
- MoviesRobert De Niro Might Have Played Tony Montana In "Scarface"What might have been. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesRobert De Niro, Al Pacino & Joe Pesci Star In Trailer For “The Irishman”: WatchDirected by Martin Scorsese. By Kevin Goddard