Al Pacino Skips Announcing Nominees In Confusing Best Picture Presentation, "Oppenheimer" Wins

Al Pacino awkwardly presented the award for Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night. After walking on stage, he appeared not to have prepared much to say, struggled to open to envelope, and announced Oppenheimer as the winner without reading the nominees. “Here it comes," the legendary actor said while taking his time to open the envelope. “And my eyes see... ‘Oppenheimer.'"

"Wish Al would have read all of the nominees first. I was looking forward to seeing the sizzle reels, and a bit of tension. #Oscars," one fan on Twitter wrote. Other nominees in the category included American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Al Pacino Presents Best Picture At The Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Al Pacino speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Another user remarked: "The downside of elderly legends giving out the biggest award. Pair them with a younger star to make sure they do what they are supposed to do or tape the announcement of the ten nominees. Disrespectful to not give them their due." More users accused him of drinking backstage. Check out the viral moment when Pacino presented the award below.

Al Pacino Gets Straight To The Point

I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol “Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Best Picture isn't the only award Oppenheimer took home either. Cillian Murphy won Best Actor in a Leading Role while Christopher Nolan won Best Director. "Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old,” Nolan said in his best director acceptance speech. "Imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me." Be on the lookout for further updates from the Academy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

