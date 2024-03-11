Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners Revealed

The 2024 Academy Awards are airing on Sunday night with Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more films set to compete for top Oscars awards. As of publishing, Robert Downey Jr. has taken home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role while Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Other winners include The Zone of Interest for Best International Feature Film, Anatomy of a Fall for Best Original Screenplay, and more. Later in the night, the highly coveted Best Picture category will be announced. American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest are all nominated.
Robert Downey Jr. Wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role
As for the performers, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Jon Batiste, Becky G, and more will all be taking the stage. Be on the lookout for further updates from the 2024 Academy Awards on HotNewHipHop. Check out the full list of winners and nominees from the ceremony below.
Oscars Winners Announced
Best picture
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Best actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Best actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things” - WINNER
Best actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Best actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – WINNER
Best director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Best cinematography
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- “Poor Things”
Best international feature film
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom - WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
- “American Fiction” - WINNER
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Best original screenplay
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - WINNER
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Best live action short film
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” - WINNER
Best animated short film
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” - WINNER
Best animated feature film
- “The Boy and the Heron” - WINNER
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Best documentary short
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop” - WINNER
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Best documentary feature film
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol” - WINNER
Best original song
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” - WINNER
Best original score
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- “Poor Things”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” - WINNER
- “Society of the Snow”
Best costume design
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” - WINNER
Best editing
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer” - WINNER
- “Poor Things”
Best sound
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest” - WINNER
Best production design
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things” - WINNER
Best visual effects
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One” - WINNER
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
