Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners Revealed

The 2024 Academy Awards are airing on Sunday night with Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more films set to compete for top Oscars awards. As of publishing, Robert Downey Jr. has taken home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role while Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Other winners include The Zone of Interest for Best International Feature Film, Anatomy of a Fall for Best Original Screenplay, and more. Later in the night, the highly coveted Best Picture category will be announced. American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest are all nominated.

Robert Downey Jr. Wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Robert Downey Jr., winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Oppenheimer”, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

As for the performers, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Jon Batiste, Becky G, and more will all be taking the stage. Be on the lookout for further updates from the 2024 Academy Awards on HotNewHipHop. Check out the full list of winners and nominees from the ceremony below.

Oscars Winners Announced

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” - WINNER

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” - WINNER

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” - WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” - WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

Germany “Io Capitano,” Italy

Italy “Perfect Days,” Japan

Japan “Society of the Snow,” Spain

Spain “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom - WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction” - WINNER

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” - WINNER

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” - WINNER

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” - WINNER

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron” - WINNER

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” - WINNER

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol” - WINNER

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” - WINNER

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” - WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” - WINNER

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” - WINNER

Best editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” - WINNER

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest” - WINNER

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” - WINNER

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One” - WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

