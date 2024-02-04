Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go Wild

It goes without saying that Nicki Minaj's Barbz are a force to be reckoned with. This has been demonstrated time and time again, most recently with their explosive reactions to Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki on "Hiss." Nicki was nominated for two Grammy awards this year, including Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Rap Song for her Barbie collab with Ice Spice, "Barbie World." Unfortunately, she didn't secure either of them, leaving her Grammy-less.

Billie Eilish took home Best Song Written for Visual Media with her Barbie soundtrack contribution "What Was I Made For?" while Best Rap Song went to Killer Mike. His track with Andre 3000, "Scientists & Engineers," featuring Eryn Allen Kane and Future came out on top, also earning him an award for Best Rap Performance. His sixth studio album, Michael, additionally scored Best Rap Album.

Recording Academy Wrongly Declares "Barbie World" As Winner

Needless to say, the Barbz are feral. To make matters worse, the Grammys' official Twitter/X account mistakenly announced "Barbie World" as the winner of Best Rap Song. Some Tweets also suggest that the official Grammys website had it listed as the winner, leaving social media users to speculate. Some suspect that "Barbie World" was supposed to win, but someone on the inside stole the win away from Nicki.

This is obviously unconfirmed, but either way, they're convinced. Some of Nicki's peers have even hit social media since the announcement, suggesting that they have their suspicions too. Nicki herself has yet to weigh in, but surely it'll be explosive when she does.

The Barbz Are Feral Over Grammy Snub

What do you think of the Grammys mistakenly announcing "Barbie World" as the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song? What about Killer Mike's win? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some of the Barbz's reactions down below.

