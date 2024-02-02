Nicki Minaj Casually Plays "Big Foot" For IG, Her Comments Flood With Haters

Nicki Minaj has been on a heated rampage for the last week or so, but it looks like things might finally start slowing down. Well, on her end, because fans are no less prone to leaving negative comments and criticisms on social media as a result of her new diss track towards Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Foot," and the meltdown that she engaged in and targeted against others. Moreover, the Trinidadian MC published a video in the late hours of Thursday night (February 1) of her just vibing out to the song. While there were plenty of Barbz in the comments section, there are also a lot of folks tired of seeing her lash out in this way or that think she's making things worse for herself.

"the fall off nicki is a hard watch," "So y’all just gonna ignore the wig cus she nicki ?" and "you still have time to delete this …" were among the most popular comments in terms of likes under this Instagram video. But does Nicki Minaj deserve this backlash for pushing a rap beef and calling out alleged industry wrongdoing? Unfortunately for her, it goes far beyond that: the "Megan's Law" bar on Meg's "HISS," salacious claims with no evidence so far, and threats against other entities, industry peers, and higher-ups. Add on top of that a Ben Shapiro endorsement and many fans are expressing disappointment online.

Still, this is the woman who wrote "Monster" and hit big with "Everybody" recently; things will die down, many will forget, and the Barbz will go back to being the main participants in Nicki Minaj's Internet presence. However, that will only come when she moves past all this in a significant way. After all, Megan Thee Stallion seems quite unbothered by the whole thing for the 'Gram, so it's unlikely at press time that she will respond with another song. Couldn't the 41-year-old claim this as an automatic victory and just move on, regardless of what fans think?

Meanwhile, with the commercial performance of "Big Foot" seemingly declining, that will likely determine what will hopefully be the last battle of this war: the sales for each combative record. While this is by no means an important metric (especially in rap beef), it will determine the public narrative about who came out on top. Let's see if either MC does anything in the near future to change that. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Nicki Minaj.

