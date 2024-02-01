Nicki Minaj Faces Even More Backlash Over Ben Shapiro Endorsement

Nicki Minaj is climbing to new levels of controversy in recent days. It all began when her beef with Megan Thee Stallion erupted over the weekend causing Nicki to tweet near constantly for the entire weekend. Many of these tweets ran incredibly incoherent sometimes even stretching to hundreds of words. That culminated in a diss track called "Big Foot" that she unleashed at the end of the weekend. The track received massive ridicule from fans online for a lack of clever bars and numerous claims that were found to be straight-up lies.

Nicki doubled down on her controversy earlier this week during a Twitter space with Joe Budden. She was discussing Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident with Tory Lanez. She claimed that Megan wanted to have her own "Rihanna moment." The comparison of traumas was just one of the numerous issues fans have with her insensitive statement. Seemingly by complete coincidence, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro found himself weirdly wrapped up in the beef. He made his introduction to rap, a genre he once called not real music, with a feature on Tom MacDonald's new song. During his verse, he makes lyrical references to Megan's hit "WAP" and even mentions Nicki by name. And Minaj was clearly listening to what he had to say.

Nicki Minaj Cosigns Ben Shapiro Song

"Wait til they 'wake up' & listen to what Ben Shapiro is saying in #Facts The 'outrage' on this one will be a tad bit delayed," Nicki said in a new tweet. As you'd expect the cosigning of a controversial right wing politician didn't sit well with many. Fan backlash was abundant in the replies.

"The same man who disrespected you and your music for years? The same man who also hates illegal immigrants? You can’t be serious nicki, this man stands against your whole being as a black woman who had to come here illegally as a child," one fan points out in the top reply to her post. Others took more of a joking route implying that Minaj has fallen pretty far from grace. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's new tweet endorsing Ben Shapiro's new song "FACTS?" Let us know in the comment section below.

