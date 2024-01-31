Nicki Minaj Upsets Fans By Claiming Megan Thee Stallion Was Seeking A "Rihanna Moment"

The Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef has been raging all weekend and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down any time soon. The beef that first started with a bar on Nicki's new album Pink Friday 2 last month was escalated by Megan when she dropped her new song "HISS." While Nicki isn't directly mentioned in the track fans were more than capable of reading between the lines. Responses to her diss from thousands of fans and various other musical figures dominated rap news over the entire weekend.

That was until Nicki dropped her response track at least. Minaj spends much of the weekend posting constantly to Twitter. She wrote occasionally incoherent responses to points Megan and various other people online made about her which occasionally spanned hundreds of words. That culminated in a response track called "Big Foot" which was met with massive rejection online. Rap fans tore the diss track apart for unclever punchlines, lyrics borrowed directly from Nicki's tweets, and some straight-up lies. But Nicki hasn't stopped talking about Megan for a moment since then, including in a recent Twitter spaces with Joe Budden. Check out what she had to say below.

In a new clip making the rounds online, Nicki makes another bold claim about Megan's shooting incident with Tory Lanez. She callously compares it to Rihanna's notoriously public abuse. She even goes as far as to say that Megan wanted her own "Rihanna moment." Fans in the comments reacted with the kind of shock you'd expect.

"Comparing traumas like a competition? Joe Budden sat there and listened to this and didn’t say a thing?" a fan reposting the video's caption reads. Many of the comments also took issue with Budden allowing her the platform to comment without any rebuttal. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's newest comments about Megan Thee Stallion wanting her own "Rihanna Moment?" Who do you think is currently winning the beef between the two of them? Let us know in the comment section below.

