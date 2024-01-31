Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Played Before Hawks & Lakers Game: Watch

The Hawks appeared to reveal which side of the Nicki Minaj-Megan Thee Stallion beef they, or at least their arena PA operator, were on as Minaj's "Big Foot" was heard at State Farm Arena prior to the team's game against the Lakers. The diss track, released last Sunday, was the most notable addition to the pre-game mix as fans entered the arena. The footage quickly went viral, with commenters online calling the PA operator "messy" as a result.

The song choice appeared to inspire Atlanta as the Hawks controlled the game wire-to-wire and came away with a 16-point win. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 50 points as the Lakers played without Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves led LA with 28 points while LeBron had 20. Once again under .500, things don't get easier for the Lakers as they travel to Boston to face the league-best Celtics.

Read More: "Little Miss Flint" Seeks Positive Change From Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Last weekend was dominated by news of Minaj's beef with Megan, culminating in her release of "Big Foot". However, the commercial release wasn't the only thing to come out of Minaj's camp. "Good Day, #GagCity. I’ll also release the a capella so other producers all around the world can make their own beat to #BigFoot 🦶. The Generous Queen will ALWAYS remain generous. What y’all doing? PinkFriday2 is PLATINUM. My TOP 5 today is Fallin4U FTCU Everybody BarbieDangerous BeepBeep ft 50 Cent," Minaj tweeted prior to the song's release.

Minaj also hinted at having more diss tracks beyond "Big Foot". "After the 1st one drop, if dat pussy ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that pussy ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU," Minaj wrote. However, she then took issue with Pop Base reporting the post as being about Megan. "Never said that ugly name. Stop lying on me. You want engagement so bad. Ima put your REAL name in the 2nd song just for shits & giggles. Go to bed 🥱🛌," Minaj followed up.

Read More: Family Of Megan's Law Namesake Should Sue Megan Thee Stallion, Moniece Slaughter Argues In Tweet-And-Delete

[via]