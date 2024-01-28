Family Of Megan's Law Namesake Should Sue Megan Thee Stallion, Moniece Slaughter Argues In Tweet-And-Delete

Moniece Slaughter has claimed in now-deleted tweets the family of Megan Kanka should sue Megan Thee Stallion for "emotional damage" after the femcee reference the law in her recent diss track, "Hiss". "Your wound is reopened because a b-tch used it as a bar in a diss track. Smh. I would take every red cent from those singles sales," Moniece mused on social media. However, there was little agreement amongst fans, who argued that the bar actually raised awareness of the law. Furthermore, Moniece erroneously referred to the law's namesake as Megan Kansa. The family name is "Kanka".

Megan's Law is a state law in New Jersey passed in the wake of the 1994 rape and murder of then-seven-year-old Megan Kanka by her neighbor. The law better monitors the post-prison release movements of sex offenders and requires them to register and re-register with the state after moving. Additionally, Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, was subject to Megan's Law after failing to register with the state after the couple moved. Petty served four years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor in 1996.

Megan Thee Stallion Unbothered Amid "Hiss" Reaction

Meanwhile, "unbothered" would be the word to describe Megan Thee Stallion as she rolled up to the Players' Ball this weekend. Rocking a huge blonde afro, white bralette, and sheer white pants, Megan made it clear she didn't care about the internet meltdown she had caused. She twerked for the cameras and was later seen grinding on Victoria Monet as her laid-back attitude continued throughout the night.

Furthermore, fans were extremely here for Megan living her best life throughout the night. "The girl was shot and everyone laughed at her. Her own community made a mockery out of a tragedy, she overcame! Love your life Meg!!" one fan said. "😂😂😂😂 …. Meagan got the body Nicki tried to buy," another fan savagely fired off. "Now this is Queen sh-t! Enjoy life ignore the bullsh-t! Make en more mad!!! I liveeeee!!" cheered a third.

