Megan Thee Stallion Twerks In Sheer White Pants & Grinds On Victoria Monet At The Players' Ball: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion was serving unbothered as she rocked up to the Players' Ball after dropping her searing hot diss track "Hiss". Rocking a huge blonde afro, white bralette, and sheer white pants, Megan made it clear she didn't care about the internet meltdown she had caused. She twerked for the cameras and was later seen grinding on Victoria Monet as her laid-back attitude continued throughout the night.

Fans were extremely here for Megan living her best life throughout the night. "The girl was shot and everyone laughed at her. Her own community made a mockery out of a tragedy, she overcame! Love your life Meg!!" one fan said. "😂😂😂😂 …. Meagan got the body Nicki tried to buy," another fan savagely fired off. "Now this is Queen sh-t! Enjoy life ignore the bullsh-t! Make en more mad!!! I liveeeee!!" cheered a third.

Nicki Minaj Claims To Have An Arsenal Of Disses For Megan Thee Stallion

However, "unbothered" is not a word that can be applied to Nicki Minaj right now. Minaj has made it clear that she is extremely heated about Megan's shots at Minaj's family. Not only is Minaj dropping a new single, but has also promised that there is plenty more left in her arsenal. "After the 1st one drop, if dat pussy ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that pussy ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU," Minaj wrote.

Furthermore, Minaj found herself beef with gossip outlet Pop Base soon after. Minaj had taken issue with the way in which the outlet reported on her aforementioned tweet. "Never said that ugly name. Stop lying on me. You want engagement so bad. Ima put your REAL name in the 2nd song just for shits & giggles. Go to bed 🥱🛌," Minaj tweeted out.

